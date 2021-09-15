PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley has authorized a special collection at all weekend Masses on Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19 to provide assistance after a recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.

In recent weeks, the Church has promoted, and continues to promote, giving options that provide immediate aid to Haitians in need through Catholic Relief Services and the Pontifical Mission Societies. This weekend’s special collection will serve a different purpose.

“All proceeds from this collection will be turned over to the president of the Haitian Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Chibly Langlois, for use by the Church in rebuilding churches, schools, convents, and rectories,” said Bishop Deeley. “The devastation is monumental and heartbreaking. The prayers of the faithful in the Diocese of Portland continue to be with the victims of this catastrophe. The true measure of a people’s character is how they respond in another’s moment of need. Such aid is at the very heart of our Christian faith.”





Hundreds of Catholic churches and buildings, including the country’s Catholic cathedral, were damaged during the storm.

For those who are unable to attend Mass this weekend but still wish to contribute to the special collection, visit https://portlanddiocese.weshareonline.org.