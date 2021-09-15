Hospice of Southern Maine is launching an online education series designed to educate both members of the public as well as clinical professionals on a variety of hospice-related topics. Each topic will be presented via a live webinar hosted by a hospice professional. Immediately after the webinars, free resource videos on the same topic will be available to the public at hospiceofsouthernmaine.org and askhospiceexperts.com.

“We know that hospice isn’t always the easiest thing to talk about, but having the information before a crisis is invaluable,” said Kim Crabill, community liaison at Hospice of Southern Maine. “Our hope is that these webinars provide an opportunity for members of the public as well as others in the healthcare industry to hear directly from hospice professionals about the best ways to navigate these important topics with patients and loved ones.”

The series begins with four separate half hour webinar presentations by some of Hospice of Southern Maine’s most esteemed experts. These sessions are devised to educate and empower viewers about the many facets of hospice care.





Pain and Symptom Management at End of Life

Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

Hospice of Southern Maine Nurse Practitioner Jason Libby (ACHPN) is an expert on hospice and pain and symptom management at the end of life. In this webinar, Jason shares his wealth of knowledge and provides insights about how hospice helps people live their best lives, even at the end of life.

A Clinician’s Guide to “Having the Conversation”

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

Having honest conversations about end of life can be difficult for anyone, even the best physicians and healthcare professionals. In this discussion, Nurse Practitioner Jess Vickerson (FNP-C, ACHPN), offers examples of the conversations she has with patients and families as part of her role with Hospice of Southern Maine.

Register for the webinars online at http://www.askhospiceexperts.org.

The series will continue into November to recognize National Hospice and Palliative Care Month with the following topics. Dates to be announced soon:

Let’s Talk About Hospice – Hospice of Southern Maine’s Michelle Bradbury (RN, BSN, CHPN) reviews hospice basics and more. From who is eligible and when, to the services covered and how they are paid for, Bradbury aims to answer any hospice-related questions audiences may have.

Having the Conversation: Talking with a Loved One About Hospice – Hospice of Southern Maine’s veteran chaplain Larry Greer talks about why it is so difficult to talk with our loved ones about end of life, and some of the strategies we can use to make those conversations easier. Larry draws on years of experience to offer advice on conversation starters, continuing the conversation and drilling into the specific topics within an advance directive.

After each presentation, complimentary videos will be available online at hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.