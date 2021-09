Lee 9 (4-0), Schenck 3 (1-1) Lee Academy’s Joel Gerlach scored four goals to lead the Pandas. Niccollo Balletto, Finn Knowles, Nick Allard, Vincente Barradas, Kutay Erturk each added a goal. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Schenck was led by Kaden Hannan who scored three goals. Nick Powers and Gabe Whitehouse added assists.

Andrew Scott made seven saves on 15 shots for Lee, and Kole Giberson made 12 saves on 24 shots for Schenck.