Foxcroft Academy 4, Mount Desert Island 0 Foxcroft Academy goals were scored by Leah Hill assisted by Kam Commeau; Samantha Ossenfort assisted by Olivia Hill; and Halle Page (2) assisted by Cadee Gil and Carol Gomes dos Santos.

The play of the game was when Foxcroft’s goalie, Olivia Hill, punted the ball around 60 yards to forward Ossenfort and hit her on the run. Ossenfort then dribbled up the right center of the field into the 18 yard box and struck a shot to the far post and scored.





Olivia Hill had 18 saves on 22 shots in goal.

MDI’s Jenny Carr had 17 saves on 25 shots in goal.