A District Court judge on Tuesday set bail at $25,000 cash or $50,000 surety for a Prentiss man accused of shooting and wounding a man and woman he allegedly invited into his home last week.

Gary J. LeBlanc, 64, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a Class B crime, and two counts of elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime.

Gary J. LeBlanc, 64, of Prentiss Credit: Courtesy of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office

LeBlanc was not asked to enter pleas to the charges as he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

He told Judge David Mitchell that he could post his property, estimated to be worth $60,000, as bail.

The female victim was dating LeBlanc’s son and had been living at LeBlanc’s Averill Road home, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office. She was in the process of moving out.

LeBlanc allegedly hid her cell phone but on Friday invited her to his home to pick it up, Assistant District Attorney Danielle Pocock told the judge. When she and a male friend came into the house to pick it up, LeBlanc allegedly shot her in the back as she tried to leave. He then allegedly shot the man. The bullet hit him in the arm, then entered his chest.

Information about their conditions was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

LeBlanc was arrested in Lee on Monday, according to the Maine State Police.

His bail conditions include no contact with the victims, no use of intoxicants and no possession of guns or other dangerous weapons.

He is next due in court on Dec. 14.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the Class B crime and up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the Class A charges.