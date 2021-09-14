MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — A man has been accused of putting his baby daughter into a clothes dryer and turning on the machine before the mother quickly stopped it, police in New Hampshire police said.

Police arrested the man in Manchester on Sunday on charges of reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal threatening.

The child did not appear to be injured.

The man waived arraignment on Monday and a judge ordered him held without bail. His case has been assigned to a public defender’s office, but no attorney was listed for him in court documents.