A man has been arrested for setting fire to a propane tank behind Nocturnem Draft Haus earlier this month, police said.

Mark Bodalski, 50, of New Jersey was arrested on arson charges on Tuesday, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor police.

Nocturnem’s owner had called police to his 14 Merchants Plaza business in Bangor after discovering fire damage behind the building on Sept. 4. Surveillance video had caught a suspect on camera setting fire to the bar’s outdoor propane smoker tank early that morning.

A Bangor officer identified Bodalski as the suspect on Monday. Detectives interviewed him and arrested him afterward, Betters said.

Police said Bodalski was currently in the Bangor area, but without a fixed address.

He is charged with arson, a Class A crime; reckless conduct, a Class D crime; and violating conditions of release. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the arson charge and up to 364 days behind bars and a $2,000 fine on the reckless conduct charge.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.