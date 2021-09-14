KENNEBUNK — The Animal Welfare Society is pleased to welcome Adam Ricci as director of operations and programs. In this newly created position, Ricci will administer the organization’s community programs, including Stay@Home, behavior & training, youth humane education, and community veterinary clinic. He will also oversee operations of the adoption center and animal-related services.

Ricci comes to AWS with more than a decade of experience in program development, community outreach, and shelter operations. His animal welfare career took off when he became the animal control officer for the Buxton, Police Department in 2010. Since then Ricci has worked at non-profit and municipal shelters in Arizona and New Mexico, including as chief of field operations and acting associate director of the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. There, as a member of the leadership team, the department won the 2019 National Animal Care and Control Association Agency of the Year.

A Maine native, Ricci is pleased to bring his experience home and serve AWS’ growing community needs. “I am honored and excited to join the AWS team to help both people and pets of the community,” Ricci says. “Being back home in Maine is great but being part of such an amazing organization with AWS, an organization driven to reimagine its role within the community, is even greater and has always been the dream since the very beginning of my career.”





“As AWS has pivoted over the past five years, to provide services to not only pets, but also to the people who love them, Adam’s success building such programming will be a huge asset,” says Abigail Smith, AWS executive director. “His leadership will help AWS provide the best resources to serve our community’s animal-related needs.”

Ricci is a regular presenter at animal welfare conferences, has served on the board of several national animal organizations and regularly volunteers in his local community. He and his family make their home in Southern Maine with their five cats, one Chihuahua and two guinea pigs.

The Animal Welfare Society, a non-profit organization, exists to provide humane shelter and care to companion animals temporarily in need of housing, to assist in disaster response and to further the cause of responsible animal adoption and ownership through education and public awareness. The society actively promotes kindness, the elimination of cruelty and neglect to all animals, and the lifelong commitment of people to their pets.