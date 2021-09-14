ACTON — Three Rivers Land Trust will host their popular Kite Day event at Romac Orchards this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The land trust has many kites to share and to give away for those who don’t bring their own. The Acton Public Library will be there for story time sessions starting at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and you can also sign up for a library card at the event. Light refreshments will be available at the land trust’s tables, or bring a picnic.

Kite Day is held during Romac Orchard’s pick-your-own apple season, so families can make a day of it with apple picking, kite flying, and exploring both the scenic summit of Goat Hill and the Goat Hill Trail. The Goat Hill Trail is an easy-walking gravel path that ascends 150 feet along a .75-mile route from H Road, and ends at the summit’s picnic area. Improvements to the trail are ongoing, with the intention of creating a wheelchair accessible route to the summit in upcoming years.

Romac Orchards is located at 1149 H Road in Acton, next to the town-owned summit of Goat Hill. Parking is available at the orchard, and also at the parking lot for the Goat Hill Trail (1205 H Road) for participants who want to climb the trail before attending the event.





Kite Day this year is held in memory of land trust member Philip Yakubec, who passed away in January. Philip was a great friend to the land trust and, as an avid kite flyer, supported past Kite Day events by donating kites and helping to manage the land trust’s considerable kite collection. Philip is greatly missed, and the land trust thanks his family, friends, and loved ones who made donations to this event in his honor.

Please visit the Three Rivers Facebook page and www.facebook.com/threeriverslandtrust for more details and updates. Contact 207-358-9695 or ruth@3rlt.org with any questions.



The Three Rivers Land Trust is a membership-supported organization dedicated to building stronger, healthier communities through the protection of wild and working landscapes in Acton, Alfred, Lebanon, Shapleigh and Sanford/Springvale. Named for the Little Ossipee, Salmon Falls, and Upper Mousam Rivers, Three Rivers Land Trust holds conservation easements to protect farms, forests, and wetlands, and maintains preserves which provide recreation and hunting access.