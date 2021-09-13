AUGUSTA, Maine — Jury selection got underway Monday in the trial of a man charged in a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Auburn.

Gage Dalphonse, 23, of Auburn is accused of shooting a Turner man twice in the back on July 27, 2019, at the Walmart after a brief verbal exchange in a parking lot on June 27, 2019.

Police said Dalphonse leaned out the driver’s side window of his car and shot Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner. The defense contends Dalphonse fired his weapon in self-defense.

Justice William Stokes ordered the trial be moved from Androscoggin County to Kennebec County for administrative reasons. Dalphonse remained in jail while awaiting trial.