MINOT, Maine — Investigators are at the scene of a weekend fire that destroyed the Village Trading Post in West Minot, Maine.

The fire swept through the business on Saturday and firefighters continued to battle hotspots through the weekend.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are expected to wrap up their work by Tuesday.

Two people who lived in an apartment above the business were not hurt. The fire eliminated access to a post office at the premises, requiring mail to be taken to the town’s main post office.