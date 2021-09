ST. ALBANS — Square dance lessons are now available in St. Albans every Wednesday evening starting on the 22nd, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the town hall.

Looking for a new hobby? Looking to meet a great group of friends? Try social square dancing. Walking to music, modern music, casual clothing. No previous experience necessary. Fun for all ages.

The teacher/caller is Bob Brown of Newport. For more or to pre-register, please call Bob at 207-447-0094 or Cindy at 207-631-8816.