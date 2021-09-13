SKOWHEGAN — Hight Family of Dealerships and Redington Fairview General Hospital have teamed up to provide community vaccination clinic on Friday, Sept. 17. Community members are invited to stop by 250 Madison Avenue at the location of their new Hight Protection building.

“Our commitment to our community goes beyond providing fair prices and best in class service on vehicles to our customers. It also includes our universal focus on keeping our local area vibrant and in the best position to succeed. The success of our community rests in the hands of its people. Success can be measured not only by the economy, household income and jobs but literally the health and safety of our community,” said Sam Hight, dealer principal at Hight Ford and RGGH board member.

In April, Hight Family of Dealerships donated a 6,000 square foot space in Skowhegan for RFGH to host a vaccination clinic in Skowhegan. “By partnering with RFGH again to provide a vaccine location, we hope to allow people that want to be better protected and better protect their loved ones, coworkers and neighbors a better ease of access and equality of care,” said Hight. “Politics, news media, and opinion aside, whether you believe in the vaccine or not, we felt it paramount to assist our local health care providers administer a proven method to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”





Recently RFGH has hosted vaccination clinics at the Skowhegan State Fair and the Skowhegan Brew Fest, with close to three dozen people taking advantage of those opportunities to get vaccinated. The vaccination clinic at Hight will be open Friday, Sept. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to1:30 p.m.

“Redington-Fairview is excited to partner with Hight Ford to provide this pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Getting your COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to avoid severe illness, hospitalization, and even death from the COVID-19 virus,” said Lisa Caswell director of pharmacy at RFGH.

“We want to thank RFGH and their staff, local medical professionals and first responders and everyone working towards the common good,” said Hight. RFGH also hosts a weekly walk-in vaccination clinic every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the RFGH parking lot.