SEARS ISLAND — Friends of Sears Island will host a cyanotype printing workshop on Sears Island Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon with Sandi Cirillo and Ashley Megquier. Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that uses sunlight and water to create an image. Workshop attendees will be given time to roam on Sears Island and collect interesting natural materials such as ferns, leaves, feathers, and flowers to use in their prints. Using light-sensitized cyanotype paper, each participant will practice making several beautiful blue and white prints by exposing them to the sun with an assemblage of materials placed on top.

Cirillo has been a fiber/mixed media artist for over 25 years and is a retired art educator who gives many different fiber workshops. Visit her website www.especially-for-ewe.com to see examples of her work and a list of available workshops. Megquier is the outreach coordinator for Friends of Sears Island and an artist who enjoys printmaking, digital illustration, and any opportunity to explore new creative techniques.



This program is for adults and children ages 12 and up. A materials fee of $10 per person will be collected at the start of the workshop. Participants must pre-register by emailing outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Registration is complete upon receiving a confirmation email. To learn more about the work of Friends of Sears Island visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.