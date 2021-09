Houlton 1, Washington Academy 7 Houlton: Isaiah Gentle had one goal. Goalie Konnor Lynds had seven saves on 16 shots. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Washington Academy: Omari Levon, Kenori Simons and Baily Wood had two goals each; Colton Whitney had one goal. Chanjoo Lee and Rowan Morris had one assist each. Goalies Emmitt Gardner, Ethan Cates and Isiah Obrien combined for one save on two shots.