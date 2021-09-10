University of Maine junior guard Anna Kahelin, who suffered a season-ending knee injury with 22 seconds left in a 78-66 America East quarterfinal win over Vermont on March 4, 2020, has reinjured the knee and could be lost for the season, according to university officials.

Kahelin appeared in 31 games her freshman season and averaged 24.9 minutes a game.

She averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, but her real value was as a defender where she would use her 5-foot-11 frame, long arms and discipline to shut down opponents.





She was rarely faked out of position and worked tirelessly to make life difficult for the player she was guarding.

Her four blocked shots were tied for second on the team and she had 11 steals. Kahelin was also an effective rebounder.

She suffered her injury shutting down a baseline drive as she collided with the Vermont player.

Kahelin underwent knee surgery and, following extensive rehabilitation, returned to the team last season and played in eight of the 20 games.

She averaged 8.3 minutes per game and produced a three-pointer, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a total of 66 minutes of playing time.

The native of Helsinki, Finland, played for the Finnish National Team after playing for its Under-15, Under-16 and Under-18 National teams.

Her loss leaves the Black Bears inexperienced at the guard position with Blanca Millan signing a pro contract in her native Spain and Dor Saar transferring to Middle Tennessee State.

Millan was the first player to be chosen the America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season twice and Saar was a three-time All-America East choice including a first team selection last year.

First team All-America East guard Anne Simon, a junior, and sophomore Alba Orois are the only returning guards who saw more than five minutes of playing time per game. Simon averaged 33.1 minutes and Orois played 16 minutes per game.

The other guards are sophomores Olivia Rockwood (4.7 mpg) and Lexi Mittelstadt (1.6), who is from Wilton, along with freshmen Sera Hodgson, Paula Gallego and Bailey Wilborn.

The America East regular season champion Black Bears open at Nebraska on Nov. 9.