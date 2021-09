A man has died after a car crash on Route 9 in Amherst on Thursday.

Renee Bubier, 39, of Perry was westbound with her husband, 41-year-old Ervins Bubier, during a heavy rain storm. Renee Bubier lost control of the vehicle, which went off the highway and rolled over a number of times, according to Corporal Blaine Smith of the Maine State Police.

Ervins Bubier died at the scene.

Renee Bubier was severely injured, and was taken to the Eastern Maine Medical Center, officials said.