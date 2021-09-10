This story will be updated.

With the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks falling on Saturday, many memorial events are being held across the state. We will be adding to this list throughout the day.

Bangor:





Bangor Waterfront flagpole on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

Belfast

Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion of Belfast, Veterans Memorial Bridge, 8:20 a.m.

Caribou

Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department, 121 High Street, 9:45 a.m.

Monmouth

Monmouth Fire Department, 771 Maine St., 9:45 a.m.

Portland: