For the fourth year in a row the corn maze at Treworgy Family Orchards is among the top 10 in the country. This year it placed second in the USA Today’s reader choice awards for its “Charlotte’s Web” inspired design.

The maze features vocabulary games and riddles as people work their way from station to station inside the maze. The maze itself winds through stalks of corn planted in a 5-acre field creating a design with three of the characters from “Charlotte’s Web” by Maine author E.B White, published in 1952 — Wilbur the pig, Templeton the rat and, of course, Charlotte the spider.

“This delightful book highlights the power of friendship, farming, and our words.” said Jonathan Kenerson, chief executive officer at Treworgy. “These are values and themes that are core to what we do here and we are excited to share this experience with our community.”

Unlike many corn mazes, the paths at the Treworgy corn maze never dead ends.

“There is not just one way in and one out so it’s really more about being artistic and beautiful than being a maze,” Kenerson said. “People don’t like dead ends so we design it with open space to walk through.”

This is the 20th year the family has created a corn maze, and it is currently open through Oct. 31. Due to the size of the maze, social distancing is not a problem, Kenerson said, and masks are not required.