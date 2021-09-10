Health officials reported that eight more deaths and another 506 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine. Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 79,929, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 79,423 on Thursday. Of those, 57,363 have been confirmed positive, while 22,566 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported. ds” data-src=”visualisation/6866077″> ds” data-src=”visualisation/6866077″>

Eight new deaths were reported, raising the death toll for the state to 959.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,963. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 4,724 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 3.78 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 597.20.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 337, down from 359.1 on Thursday, down from 383.4 a week ago and up from 146.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,359 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

As of Thursday, 855,267 Mainers were fully vaccinated, or about 72.2 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,041), Aroostook (2,755), Cumberland (18,928), Franklin (1,587), Hancock (1,792), Kennebec (7,478), Knox (1,420), Lincoln (1,309), Oxford (4,007), Penobscot (8,328), Piscataquis (820), Sagadahoc (1,615), Somerset (2,816), Waldo (1,727), Washington (1,128) and York (15,185) counties. Information about an additional three cases was not immediately available Friday.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 40,605,686 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 654,618 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.