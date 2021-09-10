WATERVILLE – Waterville Creates, a non-profit supporting and promoting high-quality, accessible arts and cultural programs in Central Maine, is excited to announce its new membership program that provides benefits across all divisions, including the Maine Film Center, Waterville Opera House, and Ticonic Gallery + Studios, as well as special gifts from founding partners, the Waterville Public Library and the Colby College Museum of Art.

The new program offers 15 percent off admission to events and programs, free admission to Railroad Square Cinema on the member’s birthday, free admission to member events, advance ticket purchases to select Opera House events, discounts on select Ticonic events and classes, and more. A selection of gifts from the Waterville Public Library and the Colby College Museum of Art are also offered at all levels.

“This combined membership is designed to encourage support for and exploration of the diverse, interconnected arts opportunities available in our community,” says Shannon Haines, president/CEO of Waterville Creates. “We are thrilled to offer such a robust membership program that allows patrons to experience a wide range of arts offerings, from film to theatre to visual arts and more.”





In addition to providing tangible benefitsfor members, this unified membership program will help sustain outstanding, accessible arts programming for all members of the community. Every membership directly supports film, visual and performing arts, and educational and outreach programs, while building a community where all people can enjoy transformative experiences in the arts.

For more information, please visit watervillecreates.org/membership.

Waterville Creates connects artists, organizations, and the public with arts and cultural events and programs happening in our community. Supporting and promoting arts education, exhibitions, theatre, film, music, and dance that is accessible to all, Waterville Creates is leading the effort to make Waterville an exciting cultural destination and a thriving, vibrant community. For more information about Waterville Creates, visit watervillecreates.org.