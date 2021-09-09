Week 2 of the high school football season actually will be Week 1 for several teams whose first scheduled games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, John Bapst of Bangor and Mount View of Thorndike all are on track to make their season debuts. MCI will host 0-1 Medomak Valley of Waldoboro at 7:30 p.m. Friday while Saturday’s openers will have Mount View at home against 1-0 Waterville at 1 p.m. and John Bapst visiting 1-0 Freeport at 6 p.m.

Hermon High School, which was scheduled to host Leavitt of Turner Center on Friday, will be sidelined for the second straight week. The 10-day quarantine period that forced the Hawks to cancel their opener at Cape Elizabeth was not completed in time for their Week 2 contest.





As for Leavitt, the 2019 Class C state champion, the Hornets are expected to face their second straight cancellation despite not having COVID issues within their program. Coach Mike Hathaway’s club was due to visit MCI in Week 1 only to have that game wiped out.

Leavitt athletic administrator Ryan LaRoche had held out hope of finding a new Week 2 opponent but said Thursday, “It does not look like we will be playing again this week.”

One other game this weekend has been rescheduled by COVID-19, an 8-player matchup between Maranacook of Readfield and Cheverus of Portland. That contest originally was set to be played Friday night in Readfield, but now is slated for 4 p.m. Monday in Portland. Maranacook had to cancel its season opener against Mountain Valley of Rumford because of COVID issues within its football program.

Lewiston at Bangor, 7 p.m. Saturday at Hampden Academy: Bangor’s home opener has been moved to Hampden while work continues on the track being installed around the new artificial turf field at Cameron Stadium. The Rams unleashed numerous playmakers during their 54-13 Week 1 win at Brewer, among them senior tight end Colton Emerson, who had four touchdown catches against the Witches after making three scoring receptions during a preseason victory over Skowhegan. Lewiston was overmatched in its 54-0 loss to Oxford Hills of South Paris, in part because 19 of its players were just back after quarantining for 10 days due to COVID-19 cases.

Brewer (0-1) at Brunswick (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday: These teams are both looking to rebound from Week 1 losses, Brewer in the 109th edition of its rivalry with Bangor and Brunswick by a 47-8 count to Class B North preseason favorite Windham. Both teams are expected to feature the run offensively, with Brewer led by junior Cam Hughes and Brunswick featuring Wes Cooper and Colby Nadeau, who combined for 156 rushing yards against Windham.

Oceanside (1-0) at Old Town (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Oceanside of Rockland looks for its second win of the young Class C season after rallying from an early deficit for a 14-8 Week 1 victory over Hampden Academy. Running back Aidan Sargeant paced the Mariners’ offense with touchdown runs of 10 and 3 yards while Hale Morris and Jason Leclerc were among the defensive leaders for coach Wes Drinkwater’s club. Old Town lost the turnover battle in its 35-6 road defeat to Gardiner last Saturday, as the Coyotes spotted the Tigers a 21-0 second-quarter lead before getting their lone score on a 5-yard touchdown reception by Isaac Hayes.

Foxcroft Academy (1-0) vs. Oak Hill (0-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Wales: Foxcroft will seek to build on last week’s 33-16 victory over 2019 Class D state champion Lisbon-St. Dominic, while Oak Hill will be playing its first game after its scheduled opener against John Bapst was a COVID-19 casualty. Foxcroft displayed a balanced attack against the visiting Greyhounds, rushing for 240 yards while passing for 200 behind senior quarterback Austin Seavey. Oak Hill will rely on a corps of seniors led by quarterback Jackson Arbour, halfback Caden Thompson and wideout Tiger Hopkins, all of whom play linebacker on defense.

John Bapst (0-0) at Freeport (1-0), 6 p.m. Saturday: John Bapst features a relatively experienced roster back from one of its most successful seasons of the past decade, a 6-2 finish in Class C North and playoff berth in 2019. Among the 11 seniors on coach Dan O’Connell’s 34-player roster are halfback-defensive back Corey Butler, halfback-outside linebacker Kyle Long, receiver-defensive back Nik Hachey and two-way lineman Tristen Albert. Freeport had a successful debut last Saturday, stopping Madison-Carrabec 33-0.

Other games Friday: Morse (1-0) at Mount Desert Island (0-1), Camden Hills (1-0) at Ellsworth-Sumner (0-1), Dexter (0-1) at Stearns (1-0), Medomak Valley (0-1) at Maine Central Institute (0-0), Winslow (0-1) at Hampden Academy (0-1) and Lawrence (1-0) at Skowhegan (0-1). Saturday: Waterville (1-0) at Mount View (0-0) and Nokomis (0-1) at Belfast (0-1).