The new logo for the Maine Celtics.

The Maine Celtics, formerly known as the Maine Red Claws, has announced that the team has hired a new head coach.

Jarell Christian, a former NBA assistant coach, will be the seventh head coach in the NBA G League team’s history, according to Evans Boston, the Maine Celtic’s senior director of public and community relations.

Christian will replace Darren Erman, who served as head coach through the 2019-20 season.

Christian played basketball for Emory and Henry College and, after graduating in 2009, landed his first coaching positions as an assistant coach at Tusculum College, Emory and Henry and Randolph-Macon College.

From 2014 to 2018, Christian worked as an assistant coach for the Oklahoma Blue. After a short time working as the head coach for the Washington Wizards G League affiliate team, the Capital City Go-Go, he became an assistant NBA coach in Washington.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the Maine Celtics and be a part of an organization with such great tradition and purpose,” Christian said. “I look forward to working with [Brad Stevens] and [Ime Udoka] to provide the players and staff an environment in which they can thrive. My family and I are ecstatic and can’t wait to get started in Portland.”

The Maine Celtics will play the first game of the 2021-22 season on Nov. 12 at the Portland Expo.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.