BAR HARBOR — Josh Warren, head women’s tennis coach at Husson University, returns to The Whole Health Center in Bar Harbor Saturday, Sept. 18 to offer a workshop to the public on relieving pain and improving overall health and performance. The morning workshop will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in on outdoor setting at The Whole Health Center office.

Warren, who works both as a coach and as a sports psychology consultant, is also a certified massage therapist and yoga instructor. According to Whole Health Center Director Paul Weiss, “Josh’s practice of “neuromuscular rebalancing,” which he shares with his team and with his clients, teaches exercises and positions that serve to release, shorten, lengthen or strengthen appropriate muscle groups to rebalance and bring immediate relief to both chronic and acute muscle pain.”

The workshop will address specific issues, and provide exercises and handouts that participants can take with them to help maintain wellness. A second workshop, scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 9, will be designed specifically to address trainers and therapists for supporting their clients.

More information and registration is available on The Whole Health Center website – The Whole Health Center.org – or by calling 207-288-4128.