AUBURN — In celebration of 80 years of faith, service, and academic excellence, Saint Dominic Academy, with campuses in both Auburn and Lewiston, will host a weekend of anniversary events and activities that aim to inspire returns, reunions, and reminiscence.

Friday, Sept. 24

The 80th anniversary dinner will be held at the academy’s Auburn campus, located on 121 Gracelawn Avenue. The food will be provided by Cook’s Lobster & Ale House in Bailey Island, an establishment owned by SDA alum Jen Dube Charboneau ’91, with a cash bar and non-alcoholic drinks available. Attendees can also hit the dance floor to the music of the popular Moon Dawgs, featuring 1966 St. Dom’s classmates Roger Michaud and Bob Roy. A raffle at the dinner will offer five prizes ranging from $500 to $2,000. Tickets for the dinner are $50 and can be purchased at https://saintdominic.aware3.net/form/ygb2LQ5yv. Raffle tickets can also be purchased by contacting Nicole Nadeau Adams ‘00 in the St. Dom’s Alumni Office at 207-782-6911, extension 2108, or nicole.adams@portlanddiocese.org. You need not be present at the dinner to purchase raffle tickets or win one of the prizes.





Saturday, Sept. 25

All are welcome to gather at St. Dom’s Auburn campus to celebrate the academy of today with guided tours of the facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tours will include the opportunity to view artifacts and historical items from throughout the academy’s 80-year history. In addition, three St. Dom’s athletic teams will be hosting games (girls’ soccer at 10 a.m., field hockey at 10:45 a.m., and boys’ soccer at noon). In the afternoon, the current boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will square off against a team comprised of St. Dom’s alums. To participate in the game, contact Nicole at the phone number or email address above. All of the events on Saturday are free to attend.

Sunday, Sept. 26

The 80th Anniversary Mass will be celebrated at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to gather for the Mass. Following the celebration, an Anniversary Brunch will be held in the basilica hall with both hot and cold food items and beverages provided by Dad’s Place Catering in Mechanic Falls. The company is owned by St. Dom’s alum Larry Roy ’89. The cost of the brunch is $25.



An All-Weekend Pass is available for $60 (savings of $15) and can also be purchased at https://saintdominic.aware3.net/form/ygb2LQ5yv or by contacting Nicole at 207-782-6911, extension 2108, or nicole.adams@portlanddiocese.org.

Founded in 1941, St. Dom’s was born to steer students on the course set by the Catholic schools in the area that preceded it, giving them the tools they needed to succeed. Originally a school for grades 9-12, the academy began welcoming students from pre-kindergarten through grade 8 in 2010, enabling the school to offer its values-based education to hundreds of additional pupils. The academy’s commitment to integrity, community, and excellence is on display each day, as is St. Dom’s eight decades of dedication to instilling a love for learning and an appreciation for service to all who attend.