PORTLAND — St. Peter’s Sacred Heart Sodality will celebrate 96 years of service and spirituality on Sunday, Sept. 12, and all are welcome to gather, including those who might be interested in joining the group.

All women are encouraged to attend the event at 10:15 a.m. in the Monsignor DiMingo Hall of St. Peter Church, located on 72 Federal Street in Portland. The meeting will feature a look ahead at the group’s plans for 2021-22, a short memorial service for past members and their families, and time to socialize. Refreshments will be served. Masks are strongly recommended for all at the meeting.

Since 1925, the Sacred Heart Sodality has brought together the women of St. Peter’s and other parishes to promise devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. United in faith, the organization strives to provide support to those most in need.





Over the decades, the group has helped countless organizations through monetary donations and volunteer hours, including Good Shepherd Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, Preble Street Resource Center, Ronald McDonald House, Catholic schools, Catholic Charities Maine, and many others. The sodality is able to support these causes through funds raised at events like its popular Christmas fair.

The sodality has also played a vital role in parish life, providing financial assistance and support to the St. Peter’s faith formation program, parish oil fund, and beatification projects. In addition, members visit the sick and shut-ins of the parish, sharing the gifts of love received from the heart of Jesus.

For more information about the Sacred Heart Sodality and membership, contact Mary at officersmaggiecapo@yahoo.com.