BANGOR — Join the Penobscot County Genealogy Society members in listening to a presentation by author Joseph Wax. He will be discussing his book “Final Mission: The Maine Woods.” The subject is the January 1963 crash of a B-52 into Elephant Mountain near Greenville. The searchers and rescuers faced deep snow, dense woods, a steep climb, and frigid temperatures in a race against time to locate survivors.

The presentation will take place in the Bangor Public Library’s Lecture Hall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Books will be available and all are welcome.