ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Houlton varsity football team opened its season Saturday, Sept. 4, with an impressive 74-6 blowout against Ellsworth The Shires spotted Ellsworth a 6-0 lead as the Eagles scored on their first possession. After that, it was all Houlton as Ellsworth never found the endzone again.

“The players are excited to be back playing football,” Houlton coach Jon Solomon said. “Ellsworth is a young team that played hard the entire game. We have a talented group of players that are able to make big plays with the space we have to play with in the 8-man game, but we can’t be fooled by the score. We still have a ways to go and are looking to continue to improve each week.”

Shire freshman quarterback Isaiah Ervin completed 7-of-8 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 78 yards.

Houlton’s Chris Caswell rumbled for 178 yards on just three carries, scoring all three times he touched the ball. Raistlin Gogan had five carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, while Jackson Cullen had one carry for 16 yards and Troy Hipsley added one carry for 14 yards.

Shire Bronson Hanning caught one pass and raced 70 yards for a touchdown, while Caleb Solomon had three catches for 58 yards and a score. Hipsley had one catch for 6 yards and a score, while Caswell added one catch for 10 yards and Zack Ervin had one catch for 9 yards.

Houlton also had three punts returned for touchdowns — two by Hipsley and one by Hanning. The team also had an interception returned for another touchdown.

The Shires have a short week of rest as the team returns to the field 6 p.m. Thursday to face Orono at Maliseet Field.