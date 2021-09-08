HODGDON, Maine — The Hodgdon and Fort Fairfield soccer teams split varsity contests Tuesday afternoon with the Hodgdon boys securing a close 5-4 victory, while the Fort Fairfield girls posted a 4-0 shutout. In the boys game, Hodgdon received a pair of goals from Drew Duttweiler (2 assists) and Oisin Gardiner (assist), while Anton Mowery had a solo goal. Sam Duff chipped in an assist for the Hawks. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Fort Fairfield’s Micah Daigle logged a hat trick, tallying three of his team’s four goals on the day. Chase Coiley added a solo goal, while Blake Senal tallied an assist.

Hodgdon keepers Kameryn Matheson and Hunter Quint combined for 12 saves on 20 shots.

In the girls contest, Camryn Ala tallied two goals, while Kira Rogers and Sarah McShea each had one to lead the Tigers past Hodgdon.

Eva Callioras had three saves on 10 shots. For Hodgdon, Madison Smith had 11 saves on 15 shots.