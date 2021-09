Hermon 9 (2-0), MDI 0 (0-2) Hermon’s Sydney Gallop and Lyndsee Reed tallied four goals each to help lead the Hawks past the MDI Trojans 9-0 at Bar Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 8. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Hermon led 4-0 at the half. Michaela Saulter added a goal in the second half.

Olivia Gray was in goal for MDI with Bella Bowden recording the shutout for Hermon.