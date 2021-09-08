STACYVILLE, Maine — Grady Ritchie booted in three goals to lead Katahdin to a 9-1 victory over Southern Aroostook Tuesday afternoon. Cougar Jacob Perry added two goals and an assist, while Jeffery Martin had two goals and an assist. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Kyle McNally added a goal and two assists, while Wyatt Smith had a goal and Cole Chickering chipped in with an assist.

For Southern Aroostook, Trafton Russel scored the lone goal.

In goal for Katahdin, Kalan Mann made seven saves on 14 shots including a penalty kick save. Brennan Burpee had 13 saves on 33 shots for the Warriors.