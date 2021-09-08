PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s recreational marijuana shops topped $10 million in sales in August, the state said, with out-of-state visitors likely contributing to the surge.

The state’s adult-use retailers sold $10.2 million worth of marijuana products last month as sales continue to grow since last fall when the first stores opened, according to the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy.

Nine new stores opened in August for a total of 53 stores, 24 manufacturing facilities and 47 cultivation sites, the Portland Press Herald reported.

And the industry is still growing. All told, 185 stores are in various stages of the approval process, the newspaper said.

The average customer spent about $76 per sale in August. The $10.2 million in sales compared to $6.5 million in June and $9.4 million in July, and produced about $1 million in sales taxes, officials said.