The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine’s COVID-19 case rate was highest among New England states leading up to the Labor Day weekend as the delta variant surge continues to take a toll here.

Five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Orono’s Asa C. Adams Elementary School have forced 28 students into quarantine due to exposure just days into the new school year.

The principal of Calais Elementary School, who organized a COVID-19 testing clinic last week, said Monday that four more positive cases have been detected among those tested, bringing the total associated with the school and the city’s recreation department up to seven.

The alliance argues that the mandate exceeds DHHS’ rulemaking authority under the Maine Administrative Procedure Act and violates the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment that they say is in the Maine Constitution and the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, according to the filing.

The return to normal was most notable on the Maine Turnpike, which saw more than 1.05 million transactions between Friday and Monday, according to data from the turnpike authority.

Last month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning not to use the common livestock antiparasitic ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Now it appears people may be turning to a botanical alternative.

A group opposing a consumer-owned utility effort in Maine filed on Monday to put a rival question on the ballot that would require voter approval of any new debt over $1 billion at a general election.

Backdropped by the city’s bustling harbor, Rockland’s waterfront is lined with nearly seven acres of publicly-owned parks and piers. As a new city committee works to create a redevelopment plan for the area, they’re looking to the public to find out how the area is being used now — and how they might like to use it in the future.

The 27-year-old is preparing to take the field against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Monday, with much riding on his performance this season. Ricard is playing for a new deal at season’s end so the better he plays, the bigger his next contract will be with the Ravens or any other team that is interested in him.

