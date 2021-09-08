OUT Maine is excited to announce that August Sender (they/them) is joining the OUT Maine team as the training coordinator. August comes to OUT from SASSMM (Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine) where they were the education co-coordinator. They have spent the past five years at SASSMM providing professional training, as well as creating and implementing prevention programming in schools and community settings.

Their experience in curricula and program development, combined with their excellent teaching and facilitation skills, will help strengthen the reach and impact of OUT Maine’s training programs. August brings both professional and personal experience and knowledge to our work and is strongly committed to OUT Maine’s efforts to build welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s LGBTQ+ youth.



OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, visit www.outmaine.org.