ORRINGTON — The East Orrington Congregational Church is pleased to announce a new position within the church. We have recently hired Douglas Fogg as our youth ministry director.

In his new position, Fogg will be coordinating and developing a quality Christian education and safe environment for youth and young adults in the community. EOCC will be hosting an event in the near future to introduce Fogg and his vision for this new endeavor. Fogg is a native of Orrington with many years in the teaching profession and a long-time member of the EOCC family.