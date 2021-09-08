PORTLAND – Match2Play, the highly-anticipated new social app for families, is now available free for iOS users in Maine.

Match2Play makes it easy for families to find fun activities and friendships based on shared interests, culture, language, and lifestyle, as well as access exclusive deals from highly-recommended local businesses, all in one place. In addition to families, Match2Play offers powerful digital marketing tools for businesses and nonprofits to cultivate word-of-mouth.

Key features include:







– Customizable profile for any adult family member

– Powerful profile matching based on user location, interests, lifestyle, culture, and other characteristics

– Exclusive deals for Match2Play users at participating local businesses

– Access to third-party background check service for peace of mind

– Detailed customer insights for businesses

– Free business profiles for mompreneurs and dadpreneurs to help promote their home-based business to a local audience at a low cost per transaction

– Premium profiles and digital marketing tools for small- to enterprise-scale businesses and nonprofit organizations

Founded in Portland, Match2Play was created by Sara Lopez, a professional marketer and single mom of four boys whose personal struggle to make connections after moving to Maine from Puerto Rico inspired her to create an app-based solution to help families just like hers. Match2Play is a proud Media Partner of Portland Buy Local, which supports the many local independent businesses in Portland, providing the foundation for a more resilient, engaged community in Maine’s largest city.

“Our mission is to promote healthy relationships for adults and kids,” said Sara Lopez. “The app was designed to match families in a way that best fits their lifestyle and budget, while still exceeding kids’ expectations of fun.”

Match2Play is free to use and download for basic users, with additional paid in-app services and business marketing solutions available. Android users can sign up here to be notified when Match2Play launches on Android later this year. As a location-based app, Match2Play will initially serve users based in Maine. Additional geographic markets will be added and announced on a rolling basis.

Unlike other apps, Match2Play is also built with mompreneurs and dadpreneurs in mind; home-based business owners can create a free business profile and take advantage of up to 3 hours of marketing consultation with Match2Play’s experts, who understand what it’s like to run a business from home.

To download and learn more about the Match2Play app, visit the iOS App Store.



Founded by Chief Mom Officer Sara López, Match2Play (M2P) is a social networking app designed exclusively to support the wellbeing of families and local businesses. Our goal is to be an innovative and inclusive company within the parenthood market by providing a virtual community where families can develop lasting friendships and where businesses can grow. Match2Play has been featured in News Center Maine’s 207 and Amjambo Africa.