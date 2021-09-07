Old Town 3, Hampden Academy 2 Old Town’s three goals were scored by Karma Ruggeri, Lexi Thibodeau and Grace Willey in its 3-2 victory over Hampden Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 7. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Madelyn Arsenault and Kilee Bradeen both contributed assists for the Coyotes, while goalkeeper Chelsey Cote made four saves in goal.

Lilly deWildt and Danielle Masterson scored goals for Hampden Academy, while goalkeeper Jada Bilodeau made three saves for the Broncos.

In the junior varsity game, Old Town defeated Hampden Academy 2-0.