Mattanawcook Academy 3, Penquis Valley Middle/High School 1 At Harris Field in Milo, the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx got goals from Lauren House, Bryn Weatherbee and Rylee Bubar in the win over Penquis Valley.

Destiny Sibert scored the lone goal for Penquis Valley on an assist from Kalea Gahagan.

Hope Lovell, in goal for Penquis, had 21 saves on 24 shots and stopped two penalty kicks. For the Lynx, Aderyn Stratton had six saves on eight shots.