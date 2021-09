Machias 4 (1-0), Calais 2 (0-2) Jayden Rhodes scored four goals for Machias in the team’s first game of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 7. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Goal scorers for Calais were Oliver Clark and Ryan Nicol.

Kyle Anderson had nine saves on 12 Calais shots, while Kaden Small had 15 saves on 31 Machias shots.