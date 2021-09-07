Maine Central Institute 5 (3-0), Dexter 1 (1-1) Gracie Moore tallied three goals and an assist in a 5-1 MCI field hockey victory over Dexter on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 7, in Pittsfield. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Trinity Moore put the Huskies on the board at 12:13 of the first quarter. Gracie Moore followed with her first goal at 1:35 and scored in the second and third quarters as well. She assisted Hannah Weaver in the fourth quarter. Ruby Kitchin added an assist.

Dexter’s Rayna Barnard put Dexter on the board in the third quarter.

MCI’s Keydaliz Rivera made four saves. Dexter’s Molly Bennett made 12 saves.