George Hillman. Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police

A Bowdoin man was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

George Hillman, 75, was last seen at 1330 Meadow Road at 11:30 a.m. when he went for a walk, officials said. Hillman suffers from dementia and does not have a cellphone with him.

Hillman is 5-feet-9-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes, white hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown sneakers and a racing t-shirt, officials said.

Anyone who sees Hillman or has information should call 911 or 207-443-9711.