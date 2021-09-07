A Wales man with several active warrants was arrested Monday after surrendering to police following a car chase, Maine State Police said.

Kirk Grover, 46, failed to stop when police attempted to pull him over in Pittsfield. He then led them on a chase south on Interstate 95, stopping of his own accord in Clinton where he was arrested.

Grover had active warrants for theft by unauthorized taking, theft by deception, violation of bail and home repair fraud, police said. He was out on bail conditions and had a suspended driver’s license.

Grover was driving a stolen red Camaro that he had spray painted black to disguise it.

Following the chase, police took him to Somerset County Jail and additionally charged him with criminal speed, driving to endanger, eluding, operating on a suspended license, attaching false plates, and violations of conditions of release.

There was a passenger in the car with Grover during the chase who was released after Grover’s arrest.