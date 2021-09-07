Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s, with many parts of Maine remaining in the 60s throughout the day. The weather will be sunny or partially cloudy. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine had spent 28 percent of the $200 million from the December package as of Friday, placing it 11th in the nation.

The revival of local sports venues in Greater Bangor means more than just having the potential to once again host championship games: It could be a sizable economic boost for the area.

It is a challenge an increasing number of Maine families are facing as three nursing homes announced planned closures within three days last week. Many families have little control over the process of placing relatives in new care settings, spurring anxiety as long-standing staffing problems in the industry have come to a head during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jack Schraeter is one of the roughly 21,500 Mainers losing federal unemployment benefits this week with pandemic-related unemployment programs expiring.

While Mainers dominated bookings last year, this year license plates from as far away as Texas and Alaska line campgrounds.

For many Maine farmers, food producers, crafters and more, the three-day fair represents an important income stream that isn’t easily replaceable.

Leaders from about three dozen communities have teamed up so they can make larger, more enduring investments.

While many Mainers think of October and November when considering heading afield with a shotgun or rifle, September is the month when the hunting seasons begin in earnest.

In other Maine news:

Bangor psychologist suing Northern Light over unequal pay asks for more than $200,000

Milford Fire Department gets $100,000 to install sprinklers at its station

Bangor event will advise Mainers to prepare for natural disasters

Milford hasn’t received a rat complaint in 2 weeks, marking the longest stretch in months