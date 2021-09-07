Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s, with many parts of Maine remaining in the 60s throughout the day. The weather will be sunny or partially cloudy. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine has staved off eviction wave by giving out rent relief faster than other states
Maine had spent 28 percent of the $200 million from the December package as of Friday, placing it 11th in the nation.
A massive investment could transform Greater Bangor’s role in statewide athletics
The revival of local sports venues in Greater Bangor means more than just having the potential to once again host championship games: It could be a sizable economic boost for the area.
His mother nearly died. Then her rural Maine nursing home said it’s closing.
It is a challenge an increasing number of Maine families are facing as three nursing homes announced planned closures within three days last week. Many families have little control over the process of placing relatives in new care settings, spurring anxiety as long-standing staffing problems in the industry have come to a head during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An unemployed Mainer applied for 130 jobs. Now enhanced benefits are ending.
Jack Schraeter is one of the roughly 21,500 Mainers losing federal unemployment benefits this week with pandemic-related unemployment programs expiring.
Soaring COVID-19 cases aren’t dampening banner year for Maine campgrounds
While Mainers dominated bookings last year, this year license plates from as far away as Texas and Alaska line campgrounds.
Common Ground Fair cancellation both disappointment and relief to vendors
For many Maine farmers, food producers, crafters and more, the three-day fair represents an important income stream that isn’t easily replaceable.
Maine towns are banding together to coordinate their spending of millions
Leaders from about three dozen communities have teamed up so they can make larger, more enduring investments.
September bear opportunities kick off Maine’s wealth of fall hunting seasons
While many Mainers think of October and November when considering heading afield with a shotgun or rifle, September is the month when the hunting seasons begin in earnest.
In other Maine news:
Bangor psychologist suing Northern Light over unequal pay asks for more than $200,000
Milford Fire Department gets $100,000 to install sprinklers at its station
Bangor event will advise Mainers to prepare for natural disasters
Milford hasn’t received a rat complaint in 2 weeks, marking the longest stretch in months