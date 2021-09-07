Unique museum on wheels honors local veterans, volunteers and supporters in the community

Wreaths Across America is proud to announce that its Mobile Education Exhibit, which has been traveling the country to honor our nation’s veterans, will make several tour stops in Maine

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam veterans.

Stops in Maine will include:

BRIDGTON – Thursday, Sept. 16 – Molly Ockett Chapter DAR has partnered with WAA to bring the MEE to Bridgton to remember this country’s fallen heroes, honor America’s military, and teach youth about the value of freedom. In support of this effort, the WAA MEE will be there for an open house. The MEE will be located at Depot Street Parking Lot (adjacent to Bridgton Community Center) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CAMDEN – Friday Sept. 17 – Legion Post 30 will be holding the annual public gathering at the Camden Village Green War Memorial on National POW/MIA Remembrance Day, Sept. 17 where the Post will read the names of those men from Maine who remain missing or are unaccounted for from the Vietnam War. The WAA mobile exhibit will be set up at the Camden Public Landing; 2 Public Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUBURN – Saturday, Sept. 18 – The Franco American War Veterans POST 31 in Lewiston will host the Franco American War Veterans 89th National Convention. In support of this event, the WAA MEE we will be outside for a free open house for the public, to help honor our nation’s veterans and active duty military. The MEE will be located at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PORTLAND – Sunday, Sept. 19 – Honor Flight Maine arrives from Washington D.C. with 45 Veterans from all eras. Their “Welcome Home” will be filled with many surprises (procession 1-1:30 p.m.). In support, the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit will be open to the public for free tours, in support of our nation’s veterans and active duty military. The MEE will be located at the neighboring State of Maine Bldg. at 151 Jetport Blvd. Portland, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be a free shuttle provided to and from the exhibit to the Jetport.

TURNER – Monday, Sept. 20 – The Maine Federation of Republican Women will be celebrating their 75th anniversary with an open house. The anniversary party will be at the pavilion at Ricker Hill Orchards, where cider and donuts will be served. As part of this anniversary celebration, the WAA MEE will be there from 9 a.m. to noon and there will be a special presentation to welcome home a local Vietnam veteran. There is a $20 fee for refreshments and a 75th anniversary pin for each participant. All proceeds go to WAA and all are welcome.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

To host the MEE in your community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans’ organization, or a public or private event, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Internet Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.

You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18, as part of National Wreaths across America Day.

Click here to find a local participating cemetery near you to support go to and type in your town and/or state.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.