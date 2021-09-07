PORTLAND — Fr. Kevin Upham, parochial vicar of the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes, will preside at a special Mass on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, to remember, honor, and pray for the victims and loved ones affected by the tragic events of that day.

The Mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m. at St. Peter Church on 72 Federal Street in Portland.

“Those gathered will also pray for peace and protection for first responders,” said Fr. Upham. “All are welcome to attend.”

The Mass will also remember those who have been killed and injured in the wars that followed 9/11.

For more information about the special Mass, contact the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes at 207-773-7746.