BIDDEFORD — All are welcome to gather at a free estate planning seminar set for the basement hall of St. Joseph Church, located on 178 Elm Street in Biddeford, on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Space is limited at the seminar. To reserve a spot, call Dave McDonald at 207-468-7324 or email ss@boud.law.com with names of attendees and phone numbers to receive conformation of reservations.

Robert Boudreau, who is a local attorney, will be offering the seminar. He is a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish, a Third Degree Knight of Columbus, and a eucharistic minister and lector at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach.

The seminar will provide pertinent information regarding the importance and value of estate planning. Topics will include:

· Do I gift property to my children now or leave the property to them in my will?

· How does the issue of income tax and estate tax apply to my estate planning (stepped up tax basis analyzed)?

· What does probate mean and how can I avoid it?

· In 2019, Maine adopted the Transfer on Death Deed. How does this differ from the benefits of a revocable living trust and why is this important to me?

· Do I need a trust? What kind? How will that help me?

· Should I have a durable power of attorney? Why?

· Should I have a health care directive and a living will? What do they do?

· The Secure Act is now law. The benefits of my 401K and my IRA are not as good for my children as they once were. What can I do about it?

· Who should pay for my nursing home expenses? The State of Maine or my children?



For more information, contact Good Shepherd Parish at 207-282-3321.