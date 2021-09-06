Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Our children’s futures

The recent BDN article “Today’s Maine child will see a different state as climate warms” describes many of the impacts we will see in Maine as a result of climate change. It describes the world that my young children will inherit. Some impacts are already unavoidable, but my children’s lives will be profoundly influenced by the choices we make today about what we will do to mitigate climate change.

To limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the worst damage we need to cut emissions of greenhouse gases by 50 percent by 2030 and to zero by 2050. The budget reconciliation bill now moving through Congress includes the key policies we need to implement to achieve those goals including the Clean Electricity Payment Program and clean energy tax incentives to decarbonize our electric system, and policies and incentives to support the electrification of transportation and buildings.

The budget reconciliation bill is critical to setting us on the path to a more hopeful future. It is vital that Rep. Jared Golden support the budget reconciliation bill and its climate provisions. I believe undermining effective climate action is undermining our childrens’ futures.

Patricia Rubert-Nason

Fort Kent

Funding to help prevent falls

At Spectrum Generations, it is our mission to promote the well being and independence of older and disabled adults, with the support of their care partners, to live in their community of choice. For the vast majority of seniors, that means remaining within the comfort of their own homes for as long as it is safe to do so.

That’s why, through Healthy Living for Maine, a statewide network of providers, we have offered free or very low cost falls prevention workshops to more than 1,000 Mainers who wish to age in place.

Given the proper precautions, falls are often avoidable. That’s why we were so happy to see Sen. Susan Collins’ recent announcement that the federal government will invest $1 million to help Maine seniors with home modifications to help prevent falls. This is enough funding to install grab bars, railings, non-slip strips for tubs and other low-cost updates for 308 homes. This funding will be available through the Maine Housing Authority.

Aging is inevitable, but falling is not. Please join us in thanking Sen. Collins for her efforts to make aging in place possible for more seniors, and if you or a loved one are interested in learning more about the falls prevention programs offered through Healthy Living for ME, visit our website at healthylivingforme.org or call 1-800-620-6036 today.

Maija Dyke

Contact and Business Manager

Healthy Living for ME

Lisbon Falls

What scares me

I’m tired of seeing only one side of the vaccination issue. Why is it only the loud and obnoxious get any press? The compliant and quiet, who are the majority according to our vaccine numbers, are voiceless. I have zero fear of there not being enough employees because of their protesters. What scares me is all my friends who stopped working because it was unsafe and are just chomping at the bit to work but will never do it until businesses mandate vaccines and the outbreak is over.

I’m scared how these people opposing vaccines are preventing so many from reentering the workforce. I’m scared that because of these vaccine opponents I am forced to job hunt only in those companies that have a mandatory vaccine policy. I am really scared because of these vaccine opponents our economy could tank again. I am scared that because of vaccine opponents things could start to shut down again and hold up any progress of normal life. I am scared that just one unvaccinated person can shut down a whole business.

I am afraid of there not being enough people who will stay in the workforce and risk working side by side with the unvaccinated. Being afraid of loud, obnoxious people who aren’t vaccinated trying to scare us into not getting vaccinated, is not even in my top 10 fears. Let’s hope we see some rational decisions instead.

Kelley Hashey

Bangor