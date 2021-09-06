University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online class on dehydrating and freezing for food preservation from 6–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Learn how to safely preserve foods by blanching and freezing, or by using a food dehydrator. Freezing instructions and a dehydration food guide will be emailed following the webinar.



Registration and a $5 fee is required. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/dehydrating-and-freezing-for-food-preservation/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Sharon Paradis at 207-834-3905 or sharon.paradis@maine.edu.