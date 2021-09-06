YARMOUTH — The Parish of the Holy Eucharist will offer two special opportunities for parishioners and community members to learn more about the Bible, its role in liturgy, and why Catholics relate to it in the way they do.

“Walking with Purpose,” a six-week women’s Bible study, will begin on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church on 326 Main Street in Yarmouth.

“This is more than a women’s Bible study, it is a faith community, a safe place where participants can discover authentic friendships and meaningful discussions as their hearts are transformed by the Word of God,” said Kim Palli of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist.

For more information about the program, contact Laura Hehn at lespaulding@gmail.com or call the parish at 207-847-6890.

“Parousia: The Bible and the Mass” is a 10-week Bible study that will illustrate liturgy in the Scripture and Scripture in the liturgy and how participants can experience the Mass “as heaven on Earth.”

The sessions will be facilitated by Fr. Paul Marquis, and individuals can choose two session opportunities, one in the morning and one in the evening, to suit their schedules.

Sessions will be held at Holy Martyrs Church, located on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth, on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting Sept. 27. Evening sessions will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Sept. 28. The program aims to uncover how and why all of God’s action, in creation and redemption, is ordered to the Mass.

For more information about that program or to sign up to attend, visit www.pothe.org.