SKOWHEGAN — The Hight Family of Dealerships celebrates 110 years in business by launching two new products at the brand new state of the art Hight Protection building. The Hights recently finished construction on their brand new Hight Protection building which houses the Hight Shield Products, a full line up of LINE-X bed liners, and Truck Gear accessories, and ValuGard under coatings.

“For the last 110 years the Hights have been dedicated to providing the best possible service to our customers, the addition of our Hight Shield Product only enhances this promise. We now are able to offer our customers the highest quality products in the industry to help them protect their investment for years to come,” said Sam Hight, dealer principal at Hight Ford.

Sept. 2 marked the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Hight Protection Building, with around 100 guests attending. “I am so glad to see the Hight Family continue to contribute to the growth of Skowhegan and out surrounding communities. They have played a part in our area’s success for generations and this new facility demonstrates that commitment,” said Sen. Brad Farrin, who attended the event.

“We’re thrilled that the Hight Family has chosen Skowhegan for another business venture,” said Kristina Cannon, Main Street Skowhegan’s executive director. “Skowhegan’s history is deeply rooted in local entrepreneurship and innovation, and the Hights have been leaders in local business for 110 years. Hight Protection Center is another example of their ingenuity and commitment to this community. Congratulations to the Hight family for launching what we know will be another successful business in Skowhegan.”

Sam Hight spoke of his family’s 110 history in the automotive industry, dating back to the days of his great-grandfather Walter Hight selling Model T’s out of his livery stable. Kirby Hight, Walter’s son, the second generation to run the Hight family business, was also honored at the ceremony. Hight unveiled a plaque on the side of the building, which he dedicated to his grandfather. The Hights recently also revealed a beer collaboration with Bigelow Brewing where they named Bigelow’s newest beer, Tin Can Sailor, for Kirby as well.

“102 years of life well lived,” Hight spoke of his grandfather. “He asked all of the Hights to build a building for our antique cars. Well, this is what your get instead! I think he would greatly appreciate the building and the sentiment, both because he didn’t have to pay for it and the potential return on a service garage of this type would be much greater than a car museum.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the local contractors that helped us to get our bolding up and running without hesitation, we are lucky to have a great group of local contractors and businesses,” said Hight. The Hights used local contractors to build the building including Ware Butler, McKenny & Sons Building, Short Circuit Electric, Provencal Plumbing, Bob’s Cash Fuel, and Fitzgerald Concrete. With such difficult times with building supply shortages the team was able to get the building put and running ahead of schedule, and allowed the Hights to get up and running a month ahead of schedule.

The Hight Protection Center has been spraying LINE-X bed liners and ValuGard under coatings for a month now, and Hight comments that LINE-X and ValuGard come with an industry exclusive limited lifetime warranty. “You can protect your vehicle, boat, camper, trailer, UTV— anything made of metal that you want to protect from Maine’s elements,” Hight said. Founded in 1911 by Walter H. Hight, the Hight Family of Dealerships have been serving the automobile needs of central and western Maine for over ten decades. Now consisting of four dealerships: Hight Ford in Skowhegan; Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC in Skowhegan; Hight Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Madison; and Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC in Farmington. The Hight Family of Dealerships are the only National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) century Award winner in New England – an award given to automobile dealers that have held their dealerships under one family for 100 consecutive years. Hight Family of Dealerships, Skowhegan, Maine. 207-474-3334. www.hightauto.com. Now serving Somerset County with Hight Protection, a full line up of LINE-X, Truck Gear, ValuGard and Fisher Plows to protect your investment. Learn more at www.linexofskowhegan.com.